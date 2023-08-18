Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on BASE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $684.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.36. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $311,015.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,882,798.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $311,015.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 690,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,882,798.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,887.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,568 shares of company stock valued at $766,722. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Couchbase by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 100,293 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,372,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 252,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 630,163 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

