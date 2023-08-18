CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Maxim Shishin Sells 2,346 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.68, for a total value of $527,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maxim Shishin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $535,080.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $226.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.87. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $135.81 and a 1-year high of $228.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.04.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $185.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CorVel by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 106,392 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,139,000 after buying an additional 74,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,475,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

