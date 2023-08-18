Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Argus

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Argus from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. VNET Group reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.76.

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,377. Corteva has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 150.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 35,798 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $573,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

