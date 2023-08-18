Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.34

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as low as $10.08. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 224,777 shares changing hands.

VLRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $864.69 million, a PE ratio of -491.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.44.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at $800,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

