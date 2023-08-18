Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading 15.4% Higher

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 255,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 437,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Trading Up 15.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

