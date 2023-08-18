ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $127.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.70.

Shares of COP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.91. 697,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986,265. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

