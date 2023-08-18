ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Buys $40,500.00 in Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) Director William Thompson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

CNOB opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.20. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNOB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after acquiring an additional 419,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,939,000 after acquiring an additional 65,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after acquiring an additional 122,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.