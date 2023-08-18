CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CL King began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.67.

CONMED Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE CNMD traded down $3.71 on Thursday, hitting $106.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CONMED has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $118.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $181,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $181,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $7,616.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,628. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 31.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 5.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

