Conflux (CFX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $67.28 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $410.82 million and $67.28 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,321.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00246800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.69 or 0.00701852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.73 or 0.00546219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00058980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00110428 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,167,662,226 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,167,565,437.76722 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1292963 USD and is down -18.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $57,227,299.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.