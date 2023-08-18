Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 112.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 86,579 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $35,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 31.8% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,139.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

