Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s current price.

CRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

