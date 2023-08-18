comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on comScore from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 217,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. comScore has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

In related news, Director Brian J. Wendling purchased 39,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $30,131.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,104.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 61,147 shares of company stock worth $48,067. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in comScore by 205.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in comScore by 1,739.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 60.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

