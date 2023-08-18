COMPASS Pathways’ (CMPS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

CMPS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 95,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,213. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,617,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 413,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72,448 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

