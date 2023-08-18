Comparing SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) & Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Qorvo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEALSQ and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A Qorvo -0.29% 7.89% 4.59%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEALSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Qorvo 1 12 9 0 2.36

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SEALSQ and Qorvo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Qorvo has a consensus price target of $112.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.67%. Given Qorvo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qorvo is more favorable than SEALSQ.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEALSQ and Qorvo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEALSQ $23.20 million 2.81 $5.77 million N/A N/A Qorvo $3.57 billion 2.70 $103.15 million ($0.17) -577.94

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than SEALSQ.

Summary

Qorvo beats SEALSQ on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp develops and sells semiconductor chips for private and public sectors. The company offers semiconductors and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services; and managed PKI for IoT solutions. It serves consumer electronics, aerospace and military, satellite and telecommunications, smart energy and smart building, smart industries, logistics, medical, and consumer industries. SEALSQ Corp was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland. SEALSQ Corp is a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding AG.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring various technologies, such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. It serves markets, such as smart home, industrial automation, automotive, smartphones, wearables, gaming, and industrial and enterprise access points. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company also offers foundry services for defense primes and other defense and aerospace customers. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. It operates in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

