Comparing Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital and Rayonier are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 56.29% 13.65% 7.90% Rayonier 9.77% 2.55% 1.28%

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 95.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier pays out 207.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

18.3% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Rayonier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rayonier has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Rayonier’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rayonier is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Rayonier’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $8.57 million 6.30 $5.21 million $0.47 10.02 Rayonier $909.10 million 4.93 $107.08 million $0.55 55.00

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rayonier beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. Its loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.91 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (474,000 acres) and New Zealand (419,000 acres).

