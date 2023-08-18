Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.30.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Shares of SID traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.44. 1,733,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,415 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $3,371,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,056,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 887,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 528.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 736,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

