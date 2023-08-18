Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 112,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,790. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 313,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 1,666,757 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,010,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,001,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

