Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMA. Argus increased their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.49.

Get Comerica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comerica

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.33. 313,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,913,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,433,000 after buying an additional 648,804 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.