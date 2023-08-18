Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.34. 11,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,378. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Featured Stories

