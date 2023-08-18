Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,263 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 1.25% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 104,507 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 451.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 649,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 464,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 101,842 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

DIAL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 92,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,638. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.