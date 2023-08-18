Coin98 Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $74.64 million and $18.93 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,333,323 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

