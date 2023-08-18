Cochlear Limited (CHEOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.516 per share on Thursday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cochlear Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $81.06 on Friday. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cochlear in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

