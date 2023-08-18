CNB Bank Sells 122 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.9 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $433.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.69.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

