CNB Bank Increases Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,072,000 after purchasing an additional 144,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $184.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.64 and its 200 day moving average is $178.06. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.01 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,017 shares of company stock worth $21,014,732. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.