CNB Bank Has $235,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM opened at $140.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.97.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

