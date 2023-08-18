CNB Bank Has $235,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0 %
IBM opened at $140.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.97.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.
Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.