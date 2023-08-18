CNB Bank Acquires 39 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,280.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.21.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $371.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $422.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.86.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,682,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,069 shares of company stock worth $9,861,106. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

