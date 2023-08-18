CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.60.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 238,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,509. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,747,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

