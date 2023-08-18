Cloudflare (NET) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cloudflare (NYSE: NET):

8/7/2023 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Cloudflare had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $75.00.

7/18/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $80.00.

7/17/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $65.00.

7/13/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $75.00.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NET traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $58.98. 2,911,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $2,921,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,631.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $18,129,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $2,921,455.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $597,631.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 683,092 shares of company stock worth $43,942,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

