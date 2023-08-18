Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.89.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.7 %

CLH stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.85. 50,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $106.71 and a 1 year high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $1,445,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,256.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Melkeya Mcduffie sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.29, for a total transaction of $103,023.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,463.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $1,445,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,256.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,986 shares of company stock worth $7,204,851. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

