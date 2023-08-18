Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Cut by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 138,300 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. 11,841,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,641,832. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,364 shares of company stock worth $1,586,233 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

