Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cimpress from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of Cimpress stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,097. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $72.97.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $788.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 3,032 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $211,451.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cimpress by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cimpress by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

