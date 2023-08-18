Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIEN. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.63.

Ciena Stock Up 1.2 %

Ciena stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.45. 214,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,964. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

