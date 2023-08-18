CIBC Cuts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$74.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$61.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.36. The company has a market cap of C$10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$57.16 and a 12-month high of C$71.58.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

