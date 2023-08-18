Choice Properties REIT (CHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 15th

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.49. The firm had revenue of C$330.33 million during the quarter.
Choice Properties REIT Company Profile
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
