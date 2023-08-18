Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,081 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Chenghe Acquisition were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHEA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chenghe Acquisition by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chenghe Acquisition by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chenghe Acquisition by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chenghe Acquisition by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 78,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chenghe Acquisition alerts:

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CHEA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.12. 2,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Chenghe Acquisition Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.