Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.62.

Chegg Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.32. 626,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,261. Chegg has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

