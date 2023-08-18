Chartist Inc. CA Invests $452,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Home Depot accounts for 0.4% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.59.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,350. The company has a market capitalization of $332.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

