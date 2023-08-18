Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.86.

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

GTLS traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.72. The stock had a trading volume of 132,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,106. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -351.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

