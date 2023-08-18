C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

CFFI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.30. 447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.98. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at C&F Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

In related news, CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $547,714.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

See Also

