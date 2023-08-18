Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 508 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $405.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

