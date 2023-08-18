Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 293,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,421,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $2,675,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $421.51. The stock had a trading volume of 468,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,437. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.82. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $441.00.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,204. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

