Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.01. The stock had a trading volume of 309,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,753. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.