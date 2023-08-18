Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.3% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.63. The stock had a trading volume of 921,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,130. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.47.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

