Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.14. 4,252,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,984. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $315.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

