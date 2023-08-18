Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.30. 2,465,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,666. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

