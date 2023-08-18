Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,823 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in BCE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BCE by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $59,161,230,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

BCE Stock Up 0.0 %

BCE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.65. 452,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,178. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.50%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.