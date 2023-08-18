Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CENX

Century Aluminum Trading Up 5.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

CENX opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $753.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.69. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 410.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.