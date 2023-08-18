Centurion Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $97.19. 2,137,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

