Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases 281 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,779. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

