Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,620 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.66% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IXG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $70.88. 10,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66. The stock has a market cap of $411.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $59.97 and a 52 week high of $77.22.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.